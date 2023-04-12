Highlights from the Hornets player postseason media availability

The Charlotte Hornets made most of their players available for questions from the media at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. They’re essentially exit interviews with the media, but the players only speak for a few minutes. You can click each player’s name to watch their videos on Hornets.com. We’ll also give you the highlights in written form.

He spoke very highly of Steve Clifford and is extremely grateful that Cliff trusted him and gave him minutes this season

Excited for a summer of improvement and is excited about the interior defensive presence he and Mark Williams provide

Started with a few platitudes about playing aggressively and efficiently and taking pride in being available

Considers Charlotte home and wants to continue to playing here; hasn’t thought about playing anywhere else

The team had playoff goals for this season. They’ll have those same goals for next season.

His biggest emphases this summer will be playing off the ball and improving his ball handling

Thankful to Steve Clifford and the team for taking a chance on him and giving him an opportunity

Wants to continue playing for a coach like Clifford

Wants to be here but also wants to win basketball games. Thinks this team does have a chance to win.

Said buy-in with the system led to the defensive improvements later in the season

Called LaMelo Ball super talented and thinks Clifford is the perfect coach for Ball since Cliff “won’t let the BS slide.”

Said this season with the first time he’s ever been injured

The game is slowing down for him and he feels he has a much better understanding of what to do on the floor

Knows that defense is his calling card and that’s where he needs to focus his energy

Feels confident in his skill set and his NBA role, which gives him direction for his work this summer

He’ll definitely play in the Summer League is asked to

He was cool with his improved stats but it feels hollow since the numbers didn’t come in wins. Wasn’t happy with how the season went.

Acknowledged that his 3-point percentage needs to improve but thought he did a better job as an attacker

He and his family love Charlotte and he’d love to be back but he wants to be somewhere where he’s loved and wanted. He’s been a journeyman and wants a place to call home.

Wants to keep the band together.

Enjoyed his time this season and felt like the last 10-20 games of the season were the best of his career

Doesn’t know what will happen in free agency but feels he’s proved that he can play in this league

Said his season “wasn’t bad, wasn’t great” because of the lack of team success

Thought the season started right and ended right but was derailed by injuries throughout

Was excited to see the young guys get big minutes to end the season

Thinks the season would have been much different if it weren’t for injuries and “losing players over the summer”

Excited to see who the Hornets draft and all the stuff that happens between the playoffs, draft, and Summer League

Thinks the team is one summer away from being good

Excited to have another team trip to Miami like they had a couple of summers ago

Called this season very mentally challenging since he’s never had to miss extended time with injury before

Not focused on timetables for his recovery and instead is focusing on how his knee feels

Doesn’t anticipate any further procedures on his knee; optimistic it’ll continue to get better with rehab

Frustrated by the injuries that plagued the team

Super excited to go into an offseason healthy for the first time in a while

Spoke highly of PJ Washington and his versatility

Thinks it’s hard to judge the team because of the lack of health and player availability this season

Primary focus this offseason is getting healthy

Been watching some college basketball and is excited for who the players pick near the top of the draft

Said he’ll “play it by the day” but he “loves it out here” when asked if he sees himself in Charlotte long term

