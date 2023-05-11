Mark Williams to represent Hornets at NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery is coming up next week. Every team will send a representative to sit behind a podium while a bunch of ping pong balls are drawn in another room before the deputy commissioner pulls a bunch of team logos out of oversized envelopes. Their presence is just to add pomp and circumstance to the event. The reps will basically just talk about how cool it’d be to win the lottery and then sit and look pretty.

The Charlotte Hornets tabbed last year’s first round pick Mark Williams to be the team’s representative.

The Hornets selected Williams with the 15th overall pick, so he wasn’t a lottery pick, but he couldn’t be any closer to a lottery pick without being one.

The Hornets have a history of sending young players to represent the team at this event. Last year the team sent PJ Washington while they held the 13th best odds of jumping up. Miles Bridges went in 2021, and Devonte’ Graham went in 2020 when the team jumped up from eight to three to nab LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets will go into the draft lottery with the 4th pick and a roughly 50/50 shot of picking in the top 4. They have a 12.5% chance of getting number one. Everyone send Mark your best lucky charms.

