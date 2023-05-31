Hornets pre-draft workout: May 31, 2023

The grind never stops for the Hornets front office. On the day of the NCAA’s early-entry withdrawal deadline, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting six prospects at the Spectrum Center for a pre-draft workout.

Here’s a list of the players, with their At The Hive Top-100 ranking in parenthesis:

Marcus Bagley, Wing, Arizona State (NR)

Arthur Kaluma, Wing, Creighton (53)

Elijah McCadden, Guard, Memphis (NR)

Filip Rebraca, Forward, Iowa (NR)

David Singleton, Forward, UCLA (NR)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Center, Kentucky (91)

For the most part, the Hornets coaches, scouts and front office staff are getting a look at potential Exhibit 10, Summer League or eventual Greensboro Swarm prospects today.

Bagley (Marvin’s younger brother) began his college career at Arizona State with solid draft stock, but after playing in just 17 games over three years due to injury and personal reasons, he’s highly unlikely to be selected. Though he had eligibility remaining, he’s foregoing the remainder of his college career and will stay in the draft.

McCadden, Rebraca and Singleton are all fifth-year seniors with hopes of clawing their way up the mountain into the NBA. McCadden is a slashing two-guard, Rebraca is an interior-based playmaking four, and Singleton is a 3-and-D wing.

Kaluma and Tshiebwe are the two prospects participating in the workout with a decision to make before 11:59 PM EST tonight. Kaluma is a Boston native that’s spent two years at Creighton. He flashed some on-ball creation utility with the Ugandan national team in the summer of 2022, but was unable to maintain those flashes through his sophomore season. I’d expect him to return to school and give himself a chance to move closer to first-round territory.

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma dropped 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists for Uganda against Nigeria in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, matching up well with NBA player Chimezie Metu. The 6'8 forward looks en route to a breakout sophomore season. pic.twitter.com/ajkGrTs7xH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 5, 2022

Tshiebwe is a former National Player of the Year, two-time consensus All-American and one of the most productive bigs in the country over the last couple of seasons. Last year, he averaged 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1 block per game, operating as a high-energy play-finisher that works like hell for putbacks and hustle buckets on offense. Defensively, he’s not as sound as his frame and production would suggest, often struggling to defend opposing centers one-on-one. He’s also got a long way to go defending the pick-and-roll and becoming more scheme-versatile in that regard. Still, that level of production is impossible to ignore late in the draft or on the UDFA market.

Oscar Tshiebwe is the best rebounder in the country, being the only big since 2020 to have an offensive rebounding percentage border 20% and a defensive rebounding % eclipse 30%



Huge hands and good athleticism with physical box outs make him a dominant rebounder in traffic pic.twitter.com/xYbxUL4P8V — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) April 30, 2023

We’re just over three weeks out from the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22. Buckle up.

