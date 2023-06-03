Hornets pre-draft workout: June 3, 2023

“Workin’ on the weekend like usual – Future” – the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff and scouting department. Today, six more prospects visited the Spectrum Center for a pre-draft workout.

Here’s a list of the players at the workout with respective At The Hive Top-100 rankings — I haven’t written a post to go with the post-withdrawal deadline big board update yet, so think of these rankings as a sneak-peek since they won’t line up with the current board.

Leaky Black, wing, North Carolina (NR)

Marcus Carr, guard, Texas (92)

Marcus Sasser, guard, Houston (30)

Nate Laszewski, big, Notre Dame (NR)

Osun Osunniyi, big, Iowa State (NR)

Hunter Tyson, forward, Clemson (76)

Black, Laszewski, Osunniyi and Tyson are all fifth-year seniors, and Carr is a sixth-year. Many Hornets fans are likely familiar with Black already, having watched him play for the Tar Heels since the 2018-19 season. Laszewski was an ACC foe with Notre Dame in the same timeframe, and offers some intrigue as a sharp-shooting center.

Osunniyi led a mid-major darling in St. Bonaventure for four years before finishing up at Iowa State last season. Carr spent his freshman season at Pittsburgh, scored 19.4 points per game as a senior at Minnesota, and then transferred to Texas for his final two years of school.

Tyson is the most likely to be selected on draft night among the older bunch, having played himself into the conversation with well-rounded performances at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, the G League Elite Camp and then the Combine. The 6-foot-8 forward has shooting versatility off the catch and relocation, a nose for the ball defensively and makes quick, sound decisions as a passer.

Sasser is the headliner of today’s workout, a consensus first-round pick coming off an All-American campaign with the Houston Cougars. The blend of deep-range pull-up scoring, point-of-attack defense and one of the tightest handles in the class gives him all the makings of a playoff-friendly backup point guard. Regardless of what the Hornets do at two, if Sasser is available at pick 27, he’ll be coveted by Charlotte and plenty of other teams around the league.

Regardless of draft stock, there were a lot of recognizable names at this workout. Even the three players that are unranked on our big board are knocking on the door of the top-100 — Black is 103, Laszewski is 106 and Osunniyi is 112.

Oh, and here’s a fun bit of information for everyone to chew on.

Scoot Henderson said he's only working out with two teams — Portland and Charlotte. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 3, 2023

