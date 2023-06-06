Hornets to work out Henderson, Miller, Thompson twins in the next week

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports stated in his recent column that the Charlotte Hornets plan to work out Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson in the next week.

Are the Thompson Twins the most ELECTRIC players in this years draft?



Here’s why we think so 💥 https://t.co/qHTTXMuRBA pic.twitter.com/Biir0RqUrE — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) June 2, 2023

Per Fischer’s column, the Hornets plan to host Amen and Ausar Thompson on Friday, then Henderson on Sunday before Miller visits next Tuesday.

“I don’t just want this. I need this.”



Hooping isn’t just a dream for Scoot Henderson (@thereal013) — it’s his purpose.



🎥: https://t.co/1hE29aiCDi pic.twitter.com/v6rksUb1Ej — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) June 6, 2023

The day Henderson worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers, he stated that he would only work out for two teams prior to the draft — Charlotte and Portland. Miller has yet to work out for any team after suffering through a bout with mono during the pre-draft process. He seems to be back in action for private workouts, though. The Thompson twins have also worked out for the Blazers already.

6’9 Brandon Miller ( @brandmillerr ) was very impressive in his NBA Draft workout with @clarkj22_🔥he couldn't miss and has an elite skillset @SpencerSportsMg 🎥 @ryangivens0 pic.twitter.com/no8QRLmj0t — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) June 6, 2023

Fischer also added this after dropping the tidbit about Charlotte’s workout schedule:

“The Hornets typically land among the league’s annual leaders in terms of pre-draft workouts. And with Charlotte also holding the No. 27 pick, plus three picks in the top half of the second round, the Hornets’ gym has featured dozens of prospects over the past few weeks since the combine, with no goal to slow the number of players visiting town.” — Jake Fischer, Yahoo! Sports

Take a quick scroll through the At The Hive story feed and that becomes abundantly clear. The Hornets coaches, scouts and front office staff have been living in the gym throughout the last couple of NBA Draft cycles. It’s clear the organization is backing up its belief that player development and acquiring talent through the draft is crucial to the team’s success by evaluating a large talent pool in each class. Quite a testament to the dedication of the staff.

The current roster crunch makes it improbable the Hornets make all five draft selections, but they could use picks 39 and 41 to fill one of three Two-Way slots. My Wikipedia research showed me that Bryce McGowens was the highest-drafted player to agree to a Two-Way contract at 40th overall in 2022. Players drafted in the 30s are likely seeking guaranteed deals, but maybe 39th is close enough to the Two-Way cutoff line this year.

Miles Bridges, Kelly Oubre, Dennis Smith Jr. and Théo Maledon all options to re-up with Charlotte and there are currently 10 players on fully-guaranteed contracts for 2023-23. There’d be little room on the roster, much less in the rotation for a player drafted at 27 or 34.

It’ll be very interesting to monitor the trade chatter, if any around those picks leading up to the draft. Those two picks will be difficult to roster next season provided more than one of the above free agents are back with the Hornets.

All the players that have came through the Spectrum Center in recent weeks are talented prospects, but the most important workouts are nearly upon us.

