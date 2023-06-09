Hornets select Brandin Podziemski in ATH community mock draft

We continue along with our community mock draft, and the Charlotte Hornets recently went on the clock with the 34th overall pick. After a hotly contested vote, the community settled on Brandin Podziemski as the pick. He made a comeback over the course of the day after NC State guard Terquavion Smith took a lot of the early votes. Here are the (roughly) final results.

Twitter reaffirmed the decision by also voting for Podziemski through a knockout style vote for the same nine prospects.

We have a full scouting report on Podziemski, who is the 23rd ranked player on our board.

Podziemski is a sharpshooting combo guard that may have more playmaking in his arsenal than he showed as the featured player at Santa Clara. In his sophomore season, he hit 43.8% of his 5.8 3-point attempts per game. He was also a crafty shot creator inside the arc, though he likely won’t be afforded the leash to hunt those looks like he was at Santa Clara. He averaged a respectable 3.7 assists per game, but he showed more than that in the combine scrimmages, and the reads and vision he displayed to get those assists suggest that it’s a plus attribute of his.

His defense needs more work, but there are tools to work with here as well. He’s an instinctive and active player off the ball that positions himself well and generates a good amount of steals. He’s also a tremendous rebounder for his size–his 8.8 rebounds per game comfortably led his conference. He’s not as good at the point of attack, so he’ll need to rely on his help defense, but he should be able to hold up well enough.

Podziemski should add some plus shooting with high intangibles and strong decision making. He looks like a good depth piece, and picking him up in the early second round is a steal.

