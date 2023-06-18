Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller to have second workout with Hornets

According to reports, the Charlotte Hornets are bringing Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller for a second round of workouts and interviews on Monday. This time, Michael Jordan will be present.

According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Henderson was much more impressive in his individual workout than Miller was, though Miller is reportedly getting over a bout with mono in the spring.

MJ is on his way out as majority owner and governor, but he’ll maintain a minority stake in the team. It seems one of his final acts as majority owner is to provide some input on who the Hornets will take with the second overall pick in this week’s NBA Draft.

Miller and Henderson have separated themselves as a clear second tier of prospects behind Victor Wembanyama according to most media outlets and those with connections in NBA circles.

Scoot Henderson is an ultra athletic and ultra competitive guard with 3-level scoring ability and an above average feel for the game for a player is age. He averaged 16.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game as an 18-year-old playing in the G League against fully grown adult fringe NBA players. His shooting efficiency wasn’t the best, but that’s something that should come in time. His downhill, aggressive attack should pair nicely with LaMelo Ball’s more finesse, perimeter-oriented game.

Miller is the prototype of what NBA teams look for in forwards. He’s a knockdown 3-point shooter with above average passing ability and enough wiggle to create looks for himself and teammates off the dribble. He was the best freshman in college basketball last season (albeit an old one) and was the best player on the best team all season long. His size and versatility fit with any roster, and he’d add some scoring pop to a Hornets roster that could use a little bit more of that.

