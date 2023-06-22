Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller in 2023 NBA Draft

Despite all the protestations from much of the team’s fan base, the Charlotte Hornets stuck with what was being reported all along and selected Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller doesn’t have the explosive highlight reel and quotable interviews that Scoot Henderson does, but he’s still a really, really good basketball player. In his lone season at Alabama, he was SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, first team All SEC, and SEC tournament MVP. He was a second team All American, the only lowerclassmen to make either of the two NCAA All American teams. He averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.4% from three.

Miller is a knockdown spot up shooter with the ability to create his own shots off the bounce. He took most of his shots from behind the arc in college, and a lot of those looks came off of dribble pullups and step backs. As the season went on, he got better at getting all the way to the basket with his above average handle and shiftiness. He’s also an unselfish player that can make advanced reads as a ball handler and pass with either hand. He’s also a plus positional defender, though he’s not a huge disruptor on that end.

He has to work on being more consistent as a finisher around the basket and tightening up his handle, but he has the foundational skills of a star wing player. Think Jayson Tatum or Paul George at the high end of his ceiling. Khris Middleton is a middle ground comp, and at worst he’s a 3&D shooter that can connect the offense with above average passing. We did a more detailed scouting breakdown a few weeks back if you want a more in depth look.

So now that he’s a Hornet, it’s time to start watching highlights to get ourselves hyped for what he can become. Here’s one to start you off with.

