The Hornets summer league schedule has been released

As soon as the 2023 NBA Draft was complete, the league got to work putting together appealing match-ups for the Summer League. The Charlotte Hornets, having the second overall pick, were a prime candidate for featured match-ups, and boy did they get them.

To make matters even more fun, the Hornets are participating in two different summer leagues. They’re making the usual appearance in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas like the rest of the league. On top of that, they’ll be making their first appearance (that I’m aware of at least) in the California Classic held in Sacramento. Here’s the full schedule with times and where to watch.

California Classic

July 3rd at 8:00pm EDT against the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN2

July 5th at 6:00pm EDT against the Golden State Warriors on ESPN2

Las Vegas Summer League

July 7th at 9:00pm EDT against the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN

July 9th at 4:00pm EDT against the Lost Angeles Lakers on ESPN2

July 11th at 8:30pm EDT against the Portland Trail Blazers on NBATV

July 13th at 7:30pm EDT against the New Orleans Pelicans on NBATV

There will also be a single elimination tournament for the top four teams to determine a champion. The rest of the teams will play a consolation game to ensure that every team plays five games.

The Hornets get two games against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in what we’ll be two of the more anticipated summer league games in recent memory. But perhaps the game everyone will have circled is the July 11th contest with the Trail Blazers where we will decide once and for all who the better player is between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

The roster hasn’t been finalized yet but should be within the next few days. So far we can assume these guys will be there:

Brandon Miller

Nick Smith Jr.

James Nnaji

Amari Bailey

Leaky Black

Nathan Mensah

Angelo Allegri

Bryce McGowens

James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and JT Thor are all also eligible to play in the Summer League, but it’s less common to see it for third year players. And we don’t know what the plans are for Nnaji. Even if he gets stashed overseas for a season or two, he can still play in the summer league.

