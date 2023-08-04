Hornets free agency update: Charlotte signing Frank Ntilikina

The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Knicks and Mavericks guard to a partially guaranteed one year contract according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Frank Ntilikina has agreed on a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Sam Rose of CAA Sports and Olivier Mazet of Maz Sports tell ESPN. Ntilikina played 47 games for Dallas last season. The deal is partially guaranteed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Ntilikina is entering his seventh season in the NBA. He started with the Knicks after being selected eighth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. He never lived up to his lofty perceived potential and saw his minutes per game decrease each of his four seasons in Ne wYork, bottoming out at just 9.8 minutes per game across 33 appearances in year four. He spent the last two seasons with the Mavericks as a depth guard piece, but never consistently cracked the regular rotation.

He will fill the Hornets need of a backup ball handling guard behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. He’s very much in the same mold as last year’s one year backup point guard Dennis Smith Jr. He’s a plus defender but isn’t an efficient scorer. He’s kind of just a body on offense.

With that, the Hornets have finally done something! It’s curious that they couldn’t just bring back Dennis Smith Jr. if they’re just going to spend minimum-level money on a backup guard. Maybe they had bigger plans that never came to fruition. Regardless, not a great look to let last season’s successful backup point guard walk for a minimum-level contract only to sign a worse version of him a month later. Such is the Hornets for the last two summers I guess.

How we feeling?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...