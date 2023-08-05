Hornets free agency update: Charlotte add RJ Hunter

According to Chris Haynes, the Charlotte Hornets have reached a contract agreement with free agent wing RJ Hunter.

Free agent guard R.J. Hunter has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 5, 2023

Hunter was the 28th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft after a very good career playing for his father at Georgia State. He never caught on and ended up out of the league after just 45 appearances with three different teams. He hasn’t played in the NBA since he played in the last game of the season for the Celtics at the end of the 2018-19 season. He scored 17 points in that contest, his only NBA appearance of the season. His first NBA stint ended with him averaging 3.0 points per game on 37.1% shooting from the field and 29.5% shooting from three.

He spent the last four years playing internationally in Turkey and Australia. He appeared in three games for the Sydney Kings last season, where he averaged 4.0 points on 29.4% shooting. Prior to that, he was at Galatasaray, where he averaged 19.1 minutes per game across 15 contests. He scored 9.0 points per game on 42.2% shooting.

To be honest, I expected much better international league stats when I went to see what he’s been up to. Normally guys that come back to the NBA after extended time away have some impressive international resumes. Hunter struggled to get minutes over guys like Goksenin Koksal and Brock Motum while at Galatasaray and didn’t hardly play in Australia.

Terms of the deal haven’t been released, but I’d have to expect that it’s a nonguaranteed deal that will end with Hunter possibly going to the Swarm. Unless there’s stuff that isn’t public knowledge, I don’t see any evidence to suggest that Hunter is an NBA caliber player. He’s probably just a training camp body, but I’ve been wrong before.

