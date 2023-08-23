Hornets drop new Classic Edition uniform for 35th anniversary season

The throwbacks we’ve all been waiting for. In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the inaugural Charlotte Hornets season in 1988-89, the team has introduced a late-90s throwback uniform.

FLY THEN. FLY NOW. 🐝 For our 35th anniversary, two All-Star point guards introduce our Classic Edition Uniforms. The double pinstripes from 1997-2002 are making a comeback!



Available at the @hornetsfanshop this fall.@MELOD1P x @BaronDavis | #LetsFly35 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 23, 2023

Davis and LaMelo Ball played a game of H.O.R.S.E for the unveiling video. The video draws on the similarities between the two Hornets guards as third overall draft picks that wear No. 1. Props to the Hornets social media content team for nailing the ideas behind this, along with the schedule release video. These uniforms were fly then, and they’re certainly fly now.

The upgraded teal and purple pinstripe uniforms those teams donned are finally being brought back. Other than a Bobcats throwback, only the Baron Davis-era Hornets had yet to receive a Classic Edition uniform after the purple, white and teal uniforms from the franchise’s early days were covered over the last handful of seasons.

#Hornets unveiled their classic uniforms for their upcoming 35th anniversary season. The double pinstripes are making a comeback.



Hornets are expected to wear the uniforms during eight home games. pic.twitter.com/clFCnG5jit — Rod Boone (@rodboone) August 23, 2023

The Hornets are slated to wear the Classic Edition uniforms eight times this season as part of a season-long 35th anniversary celebration. The schedule for which games will be released in early September and the jerseys will be on sale at the Hornets Fan Shop and other outlets this fall.

Hopefully, the team ends up playing more than eight games in these. This is one of my favorite uniforms of all-time. The modernized colors, lettering and pinstripes look so crisp and the logo on the shorts is great. 10/10, no notes.

All the details of our newest jersey 💙💜 #LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/WJY7HCVDNZ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 23, 2023

