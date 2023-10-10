Preview: Charlotte Hornets tip off preseason against the Heat

What: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Miami Heat (0-0)

When: 7:30pm Eastern time

Where: Kaseya Center; Miami, FL

How to watch: NBATV, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

We made it, folks. Charlotte Hornets basketball is finally here. It’s the preseason, so it’s time to jump to conclusions and determine the fate of the season before the games even count.

We’re likely going to see about 20-25 minutes of action for most of the key rotation pieces while the fourth quarter will be played by the deeper bench players and younger guys. At least that’s how it normally goes in the preseason.

The Hornets are already dealing with their fair share of injuries, though that’s probably as much an abundance of caution as it is significant injury woes. James Bouknight, Cody Martin, Theo Maledon, and Leaky Black are all out with various ailments.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets James Bouknight (L Knee), Cody Martin (L Knee) , Leaky Black (L Ankle), Theo Maledon (R Shoulder) will not travel with the team to MIA/WAS and are out



Bryce McGowens (L Ankle Sprain) and Frank Ntilikina (R hamstring) are probable at MIA on 10/10 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 9, 2023

They’ll be joined on the absentee list by Kai Jones, who’s away from the team for personal reasons and is apparently demanding trades while he’s away, and Miles Bridges, who’s serving a suspension related to his arrest for felony domestic violence last year.

The Heat will play their first game since not getting Damian Lillard. We’ll see how they survive. Without Lillard, they have basically the same roster as last year save for the additions of Jaime Jaquez and Josh Richardson. They may be without Caleb Martin tonight, who’s dealing with a similar knee issue to what has derailed the last year-plus for his brother, Cody.

We’ll all be watching to see how Brandon Miller looks in his NBA debut against other NBA players. He’s been receiving rave reviews in camp and practices, so hopefully that translates to the game. We’ll also be seeing the debut of ankle-braced LaMelo Ball. Fingers crossed and knock on wood that those help.

Remember, this game doesn’t count. Just enjoy the basketball.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...