Hornets host first pre-draft workout of the offseason

The Charlotte Hornets have already started their due diligence in preparation for the 2023 NBA Draft by hosting their first pre-draft workout. These are going to happen almost daily for the next couple of months, and we’ll help keep you up to speed on who has been in for a visit.

The first class doesn’t have any big names, but it’s still an exciting bit of news to see.

The FIRST Draft Workout of the offseason starts now 👀 #LetsFly | #HornetsDraft pic.twitter.com/N7d4Tjct7K — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 2, 2023

I don’t think there’s any better way to represent the starpower of this class than the fact that one of the six prospects that came in for a workout doesn’t even have a picture. Anyway, here’s the list:

Angelo Allegri, wing, Eastern Washington

Malique Jacobs, guard, Kent State

Jarkel Joiner, guard, NC State

Seneca Knight, wing, Illinois State

Jake Stephens, big, Chattanooga

Qudus Wahab, big, Georgetown

Joiner, Knight, and Stephens are probably the most interesting names in the group. Joiner was All ACC for the Wolfpack last season. Knight peaked as a sophomore 2019-20 at San Jose State when he averaged 17.1 points per game, but he hasn’t been that impactful since. Stephens averaged 20.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45% from three on high volume in his last two collegiate seasons.

Stay tuned for more updates on workouts. We’ll get a tracker going once multiple workouts have been held.

