Hornets vs Blazers summer league: Preview and how to watch

What: Charlotte Hornets (0-2) vs Portland Trail Blazers (1-1)

When: 8:30pm EDT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center; Las Vegas, NV

How to watch: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

It’s the much anticipated showdown between actual second overall pick Brandon Miller and everyone’s should-have-been second overall pick Scoot Henderson. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like Scoot is going to play as he deals with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Blazers’ summer league opener against the Rockets. So we’ll have to table that conversation for another time.

The Blazers do still have Shaedon Sharpe, who’s quietly had some summer league struggles of his own. In two games, he’s shot 11-of-39 (28.2%) from the field and 3-of-14 (21.4%) from three. Even amidst the shooting struggles, he’s shown some flashes of the athleticism and shot making that made him such a highly touted prospect a year ago.

Fellow second year pro Jabari Walker has probably been the most consistently productive Blazer in the two games. He’s had a 15-point, 10-rebound double double and a 13-point, 11-rebound double double while shooting 69% from the field. G Leaguer Michael Devoe has had the best singular performance for the team with a 29 point outburst in game two after not playing in the summer league opener.

Unless something changes later in the day, the Hornets seem poised to trot out the same group of players that have gotten most of the summer league action to this point. The Hornets’ guard struggles have been pretty thoroughly documented on this site so far, and I’m not optimistic that’ll change after tonight’s game. Hopefully Brandon Miller gets on track to at least quell those concerns. I’m sure the Hornets would like a strong showing so they can shut him down at some point.

