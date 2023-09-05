Hornets announce flurry of Exhibit 10 signings

The Charlotte Hornets have officially added four players on Exhibit 10 contracts: Angelo Allegri, Nathan Mensah, Tre Scott and Jaylen Sims.

OFFICIAL: We have signed Angelo Allegri, Nathan Mensah, Tre Scott and Jaylen Sims. #LetsFly35 | @CorcoranHM — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 5, 2023

All four players participated in the 2024 Summer Leagues with the Hornets in July.

For those who may not have heard of an Exhibit 10 before, here’s the skinny: when a player signs an Exhibit 10 contract with an NBA team, that player is guaranteed a bonus of up to $75,000 so long as they sign with the franchise’s G League affiliate and spend 60 days with the team. The high majority of Exhibit 10 players are waived during training camp, hence the bonus to spend the season in the organization’s G League system — however, the E10 also allows for players to be converted to Two-Way and standard NBA deals upon a strong training camp showing.

Allegri and Mensah were added immediately following the 2023 NBA Draft as undrafted signees. A 6-foot-7 wing, Allegri played three seasons at UNC Greensboro before spending the last two years at Eastern Washington, where he was named All-Big Sky First Team as a fifth-year. Mensah won consecutive Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2021-22 and 2022-23 with San Diego State.

Angelo Allegri is a 24-year-old wing who is auto-eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft. He played his last two seasons at Eastern Washington and earned All-Big Sky first team honors. Allegri is an efficient scorer and decision-maker at the wing pic.twitter.com/WvpylYAfWb — Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14) May 24, 2023

Will also say: Nathan Mensah has been underrated as one of the best defensive players in the entire country throughout his career. His anticipation on that end is bonkers. So good in drop coverage. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 25, 2023

The lone E10 signing with NBA experience is Tre Scott, who appeared in two games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22. He made 10 appearances for the Greensboro Swarm last season, averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Scott has extensive G League experience across four different franchises along with time spent in the French, Puerto Rican and Canadian leagues since graduating from Cincinnati in 2020.

Sims is back for another go-round with the Swarm on an E10. Following a four-year college career at UNC Wilmington where he earned All-CAA first team honors as a senior, Sims went undrafted in 2022 and signed an Exhibit 10 with the Hornets. He posted 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for Greensboro last season.

Jaylen Sims (6'6 W, UNCW) is in this year's draft and he brings some underrated funk at the wing position. Averaged 16.4 PPG playing mostly out of isolation. Good patience and strength as a handler. Solid at leveraging his rim pressure to pass as well pic.twitter.com/SZIR83bHlc — Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14) June 23, 2022

In all, three of the signings had already been reported with the exception of Sims, who’s not a surprise returnee after a strong performance in the G League last season.

The Hornets now have 21 players on the offseason roster, with 14 of the 15 guaranteed contract slots filled. The reported RJ Hunter signing from earlier in the summer has not been made official, and given these four signings, it wouldn’t surprise me if it never came to fruition. The Hornets have plenty of camp bodies as things stand and could potentially add Théo Maledon on a Two-Way deal before opening night.

