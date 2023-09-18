Kelly Oubre expected to sign with 76ers

Former Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre is expected to sign a one year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to reports.

Oubre spent the last two seasons with the Hornets after signing as a free agent in 2021. He was brought in to serve as a bench depth and insurance for the oft-injured Gordon Hayward. He played well in that role in the 2021-22 season and won a few games for the Hornets with some absurd 3-point shooting nights.

He was thrust into a starting role for much of the 2022-23 season with pretty much every Hornets player missing significant time. He was more assertive as a slasher and averaged 20.3 points per game across 48 appearances.

Despite the strong box score numbers, Oubre was a polarizing player among Hornets fans due to his high-volume, low-ish-percentage 3-point shooting and questionable decision making. He was miscast as a top option last season, but he could have been a high impact sixth man for the Hornets in different circumstances.

The selection of Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft and the return of Miles Bridges left no room for Oubre on the wing. He lasted surprisingly long in free agency before the 76ers decided to scoop him up, presumably as James Harden insurance. He’ll be a good pickup for them and will be an interesting watch come playoff time.

