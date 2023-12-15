Charlotte Hornets release Theo Maledon, sign Nathan Mensah to two-way

The Charlotte Hornets announced a pair of moves related to their two way contracts on Thursday. First, the team announced that they waived guard Theo Maledon. A couple hours later, the team announced that they had signed center Nathan Mensah to the vacant two-way contract.

In the grand scheme of things, this move isn’t going to move the needle. Theo Maledon hadn’t been playing, and Mensah is only going to play in case of emergency. Though given the injury status of PJ Washington and Mark Williams, we may be living the emergency.

Maledon had a really, really rough start to the season as a reserve guard and eventually lost his job to 57 year old Ish Smith. He hadn’t appeared in a game for the Swarm yet this season and has been absent from any sort of team reporting that I’m aware of.

To fill the void left by his release, the Hornets scoured the G League and settled on the guy that’s been with them since the Summer Leauge. Mensah has been an okay starter for the Swarm averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game. He’s sixth in the G League blocks but isn’t much of an offensive threat. At 25 years old (26 at season’s end), he’s not exactly someone you’d think of as a high upside kind of guy.

Mensah will continue to get most of his minutes with the Swarm but will now be available to get minutes with the Hornets should they need depth at the center spot. With Mark Williams currently doubtful and PJ Washington questionable with various ailments, the Hornets need depth at the center spot.

