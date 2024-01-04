New year, new Charlotte Hornets 2024 NBA mock draft roundup

We’ve got a couple of days off after a surprising win in Sacramento. So far it looks like the only postseason the Charlotte Hornets have to look forward to is the offseason, again. With us now being in the same calendar year as the next NBA Draft, I figured it was as good a time as any to see what kind of players are slated to go around the Hornets current draft slot so you can start to follow them for the rest of the season. Fair warning, this draft class is shaping up to be very not good. There will inevitably be hits from this draft class, but right now it’s hard to tell who those would be. No one jumps off the page, and there are probably four or five players from last year’s class that would go number one if they were in this one.

Right now, the Hornets sit in the fourth slot, which is where they were pre-lottery last year. That’d give them a 48.1% chance to pick in the top four and a 12.5% chance at the number one pick. With that, let’s get into it. If the standings have changed since these mock drafts we’re posted, I’m going to go with the player slotted with the fourth pick, not who the Hornets are mocked in a different spot.

ESPN (player rankings updated January 2nd): Ja’Kobe Walter, wing, Baylor

Walter burst onto the scene with a 28 point collegiate debut against Auburn. He had a brief spell of inconsistency about a month ago, but has otherwise looked like one of the more versatile shooters in the draft. He fits the 3&D wing archetype if he can clean up some stuff on the defensive end, which would be a good fit on a Hornets roster that needs both more defense and more 3-point shooting.

Bleacher Report (updated December 21): Alexandre Sarr, big, Perth (NBL) (from France)

Sarr is an intriguing, versatile big that shows promise both as a rim protector and a perimeter shooter. The outside shooting percentages haven’t quite been there yet, but he has a smooth if a bit cumbersome looking shot. There are flashes of versatility all over the floor, but he needs to get stronger and put it all together.

The Athletic (updated December 6): Zaccharie Risacher, wing, JL Bourg (France) (from France)

This scouting report might give some Hornets fans bad flashbacks, but Risacher is a Frenchman that isn’t super aggressive as a scorer, but he scores efficiently, passes well, and has the potential to be a very good defender and connecting player.

Yahoo (updated December 17): Nikola Topic, guard, KK Mega Basket (Serbia) (from Serbia)

Eastern European players are all the rage in the NBA right now. Topic is a jumbo guard that scores well around the basket and has a good feel for the game. He’s been playing very well in Serbia and could have a lot of appeal as an oversized play maker.

Tankathon (updated December 28): Matas Buzelis, forward, G League Ignite

Buzelis is another one of those oversized play makers that needs to work on his aggressiveness and consistency as a scorer (which is apparently everybody at the top of this draft). He’s very skilled for his size, but he needs to get stronger and toughen up to be able to use those skills at the NBA level.

