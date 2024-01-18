Charlotte Hornets games could be coming to Amazon Prime

On Wednesday, it was announced that Amazon would be investing in Diamond Sports as part of the latter’s bankruptcy deal. Diamond Sports is the company that owns Bally Sports, the broadcaster for a few dozen professional sports teams across several regional networks. That includes the Charlotte Hornets, who are broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast.

This is a really complicated situation and I’m going to do my best to decipher it, but there’s a lot that’s still subject to change or up in the air entirely. Here’s the gist, from my understanding: Amazon’s investment will allow Diamond Sports and its Bally Sports networks to continue operations. That prevents the total collapse of the regional sports network that is home to almost half the teams across the MLB, NHL, and NBA. As part of that agreement, people will be able to access their local team’s content through Amazon Prime as well as the usual cable and satellite providers.

There’s still a lot that still needs to be sorted out. For one, the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports ends at the conclusion of this season. They could shop around for new broadcast partners, but this deal seems to have put a damper on that since Amazon was likely to be the highest bidder anyway. Now any deal with Amazon would likely funnel through this partnership with the existing regional broadcast networks.

It also seems like the NBA and MLB were caught off guard by the deal, so I’m sure there’s some legal stuff they’re going to have to work through. I haven’t found any details on when all of this would take effect, but I imagine its soon. If that’s the case, there’s one more avenue for Hornets fans to watch the Hornets, and that’s always good, especially with the struggles Bally Sports has had with its streaming platform this year.

