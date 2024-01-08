Non-Hornets NBA news: Week 12

The Charlotte Hornets finally snapped their 11 game winning streak with the latest in what is a growing list of unlikely narrow victories over the Kings in Sacramento. They followed that with a stinker, so I don’t think anyone is feeling any better about the Hornets than they were last week. So let’s see what else is going on.

All Non-Guaranteed Salaries became Guaranteed on Sunday

Sunday marked the last day any player on a non-guaranteed salary could be waived before the salary became fully guaranteed. With that in mind, a number of teams waived players on non-guaranteed deals to create roster flexibility with the trade deadline just about a month away. There weren’t any noteworthy players, and a lot of them could potentially return to the team that waived them if they clear waivers and they end up still being needed.

I know this isn’t a Hornets news space, but the Hornets had three players that this deadline applied to–JT Thor, Ish Smith, and Frank Ntilikina. I guess they thought it worthwhile to continue to use a roster spot and a guaranteed minimum salary on Ntilikina despite him appearing in zero games in a lost season so far.

Dylan Windler set a G League Rebounding Record then immediately got a two-way contract

Dylan Windler, of all people, set the G League record with 33 rebounds on Friday night. If you don’t know who Dylan Windler is, he is a 6’6″ wing that was drafted almost exclusively for his outside shooting ability. He was a pretty good rebounder in college for Belmont and in the G League, but I don’t think anyone would have predicted that he would ever pull down 33 rebounds in a game with 11 of them coming on the offensive glass.

Whether a result of that performance or not, the Lakers waived Alex Fudge to make room for a two-way contract for Windler. He’ll move from the Westchester Knicks over to the South Bay Lakers and will be eligible to appear in up to 29 games for the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the season.

Draymond Green is back, Chris Paul is out, Jonathan Kuminga is unhappy

Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension has been lifted and he’s been allowed to rejoin the Warriors. He’ll start ramping back up in practice will probably join the lineup within the next couple of games.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul is injured (shocked Pikachu). He broke his hand trying to grab a rebound and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Menawhile meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga reportedly “has lost faith” in head coach Steve Kerr and seems to want a change of scenery. That news was reported in the middle of the day on Friday in a Tweet from Shams that seems like it came straight out of 2K Manager Career mode. Jonathan Kuminga is not a player that gets that kind of news update in real life. Yet here we are.

The Pacers had 50 assists in a game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 150-116 on Friday. The 150 points is becoming a common occurrence in Pacers games, both for and against them. But Friday’s game was notable for a different reason–the Pacers became the first team since 2021 to register 50 assists in game. The last time it happened was when the Wizards beat the the Pacers, ironically enough, 154-141 in May of 2021.

That actually isn’t a record for assists in a game. That would be 53, set in 1978 when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dick Vitale-led Detroit Pistons 143-84 one day after Christmas. No single Bucks player reached 10 assists, but every player that appeared was credited with at least two. That’s how you share the ball, kids.

Ricky Rubio and Goran Dragic have both retired from the NBA

The other day, Goran Dragic announced his retirement from professional basketball. There were maybe some rumblings about him rejoining the Heat this season, but that never came to fruition, and he ultimately decided to call it a career. He’ll have a farewell sendoff in Slovenia in the fall.

Elsewhere, Ricky Rubio, who had been away from the Cleveland Cavaliers all season for mental health reasons, agreed to a contract buyout so the Cavs could use his roster spot. Along with the buyout, Rubio announced that he would be retiring from the NBA.

Two great international guards retire from the game in the same week.

